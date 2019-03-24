The first Console Gaming bootcamp in Riyadh is about to kick off tomorrow

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh will host the first Console Gaming Bootcamp of 2019 this month which is jointly organised by Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, Corporate Hub 9 (CH9) from Bahrain and ECDC from France.

The four-day Bootcamp will be held from March 25 to 28 at King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue and aims to create awareness about the console gaming industry as well as teach basics of creating video games by providing the requisite tools and training.

The Bootcamp is open for young adults and university students, aged between 18 and 35 who can communicate in English and have basic computer skills.

“The Bootcamp is an opportunity for aspiring gaming professionals to meet three French console gaming professionals who will delve on the various aspects of the gaming industry at their workshops,” Salim Zein, CEO ECDC academy.

“The participants will learn the essential elements that are required to develop a game from coding to design along with sound engineering. They will also have the chance to learn about pitching and business models before the demo day,” Mohammed Altawash, Chairman CH9.

Nawaf Al Sahhaf, CEO of Badir Program for Technology Incubators and Accelerators, commented: “With almost two-thirds of the Saudi population, comprising youth, the console gaming industry in Saudi Arabia offers ample employment and growth opportunities. Video-game enthusiasts can be part of the video gaming industry, and the Bootcamp will enable them to understand the market potential, growth prospects and take on the courage to set up startups to develop video games for the regional and global audience.”

Saudi Arabia is the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region’s second largest game market, bringing in over $650 million in 2017, according to data published by LAI Global Game Services.

The Kingdom is part of the fastest growing region globally and currently sees 25 percent year-over-year growth compared to Latin America, Asia Pacific and North America’s growth of 13.9 percent, 9.2 percent and 4 percent, respectively, the data shows.

